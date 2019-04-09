Poll fever: Free online course for Bengaluru citizens to turn into ‘pros’

Preeja Prasad By

BENGALURU : Manipal ProLearn, a learning platform and a division of Manipal Global Education Services (MaGE), in a collaborative effort with Janaagraha Centre for Citizenship and Democracy, launched CitizenPro in the city on Monday. The free online course, www.manipalprolearn.com/citizenpro, aims at informing and raising awareness of citizens across India on their civic rights, duties and about the polity of India leading them on their individual journey to become ‘active citizens’.

Considering that the General Elections 2019 is around the corner, the first phase of the course will emphasise on the importance of voting. The module is a one-stop guide to understanding the Right to Vote and its associated implications for the citizen. Further, the course will comprehend modules like Know your Civic Quotient, Know your Government and Success Stories. It will enlighten people on the structure of city governments, multiple departments and agencies that address services like water, waste management, health, public infrastructure and education.

Speaking on the launch of the course, Ravi Panchanadan, MD & CEO, MaGE, said, “This launch also comes at the right time when millions are ready to cast their vote. This course will help you make an informed decision and ensure you are a CitizenPro.”

Speaking on the importance of a well-informed citizen, Sapna Karim, Head, Civic Participation, Janaagraha said, “A collaborative and trust-filled environment, where citizens and governments work together towards solving civic issues, is the only way to deepen democracy and provide a great quality of life. The partnership with MaGE will be instrumental in transforming young minds on the values that drive active citizenship.”Upon completion of the course, the candidates will be officially certified as a CitizenPro.