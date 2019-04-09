Home Cities Bengaluru

Stranger hugs woman at pub; plaint filed

Terrified, she ran out of the smoking room and raised an alarm.

Published: 09th April 2019 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 23-year-old woman has filed a police complaint stating that a man, a complete stranger, misbehaved with her by hugging her from behind when she was in the smoking room of a pub alone. A police officer privy to the case said the woman and her male friend had been to the Gastro Pub at Koramangala 5th Block on Saturday. Around 10.30 pm, he went into the smoking room when the man came from behind her and hugged her.

Terrified, she ran out of the smoking room and raised an alarm. However, according to the woman, when the pub staffers did not respond or take action against the man, she rushed to the Koramangala police station and filed a complaint. 

A police officer said, “The woman has no clarity about her statement. First she told us that it was an unidentified man. We verified the CCTV footage in the pub. There was a bouncer near the smoking zone. We brought him to the station for questioning but she did not come to the station to identify him. There were no movement of other customers except for the staffers. So far, no arrests have been made since the complainant is not co-operating with us.”

The New Indian Express tried to contact the staff of Gastro Pub for clarification on the issue, but they did not answer any calls. The male friend of the woman, who was with her at the pub, also refused to 
speak about it when this paper contacted him.

