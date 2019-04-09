Think valet parking in Bengaluru is hassle-free? Not for these unheard warriors

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Lack of parking space and haphazard parking of vehicles on roads and footpaths is always a bone of contention between the management of restaurants and pubs, and residents in many city hubs like Indiranagar and Koramangala. Caught in the fire, and never talked about, are the parking valets. Not many people realise that each weekend brings them a tough time on the job, as they try to fit in dozens of cars a night, and face the wrath of traffic police personnel, as well as angry customers and the bosses.

“Who would enjoy a job where they are scolded every single day by different people,” asked Ali Khan, a parking valet from Assam who has been working at a pub in Indiranagar for four years. Unlike most employees, Ali dreads weekend nights the most because it means having to find parking space for as many as 70 cars in one night.

“If we park the vehicles on the footpath, the police shout at us. When we park it in lanes in residential areas, the residents yell at us. We try not to park in front of their gates, but there are 150 other pubs trying to find place in the same areas. Where do we go?,” Ali rued.

Valets go as far as 1-2 km to find parking space. The worst days perhaps are when the police either fine or tow away customer’s vehicles. Shivaprakash (name changed on request), who works for a bar-cum-restaurant on 100 Feet Road, told CE that on one occasion, when the traffic police towed away a customer’s car, both the customer and his manager screamed at him for not handling the situation well. “I also work in another bar on 12th Main Road, which is worse because the footpath is too narrow to park even a scooter. On 100 Feet Road, we are at least allowed to use a part of the footpath, as long as we do not block the pedestrians’ way,” Shivaprakash added.

Often, the valet is made to pay the fine for the violation. Ali, who earns Rs 10,000 per month, once took a pay cut of Rs 1,600 because the customer’s car got towed away. Another valet said on condition of anonymity that they have to occasionally tell customers on Friday nights that there is no space for cars.

“When I say this, they get angry, saying it is my job to find parking space, no matter what,” he said, adding that they also constantly fear being accused of causing scratches on cars.

Bad experiences have taught them to make note of any existing scratches or dents and inform the customer before taking the keys. However, they often emerge drunk past midnight and create a scene over the damage, Ali said. “In absence of CCTV footage, we find ourselves stuck in tough situations,” another valet said, adding, “I would give up this job as soon as I find something better.”

Grind behind glitz

Parking valets at high-end hotels have their perks, but the risk is also higher. They do not struggle to find a parking spot, and enjoy the thrill of getting behind the wheel of luxury cars. “BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Bentley, Rolls Royce, we have tried them all,” Ramesh and Salman (names changed) told CE. “Initially, we were terrified, but now, after doing the job for years, we have become used to it,” they added. They do worry about causing a scratch though. “Once, I accidentally hit a Skoda against a Benz. They cut Rs 4,000 from my salary. A new employee made a mistake once and went absconding the same day,” Salman recalled.