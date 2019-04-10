5,000 expected, but Bengaluru gets only 220 CNG autos

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Lack of enough CNG autorickshaws in the city seems nothing short of a puzzle. While each of the parties involved, be it the transport department or the auto drivers themselves, swear by their readiness to introduce the environment-friendly vehicles, the number of CNG autos shows no signs of increasing.

Bengaluru was expected to get 5,000 new electric and 5,000 CNG autos by the end of March this year. The decision to issue new permits to autos was taken in December last year. The last time the permits were issued was in 2011. “The new permits aim to promote CNG and encourage auto drivers to switch to the eco-friendly fuel,” Hemanth Kumar, Additional Commissioner for Transport (Administration), told CE.

However, according to the Gas Authority of India Ltd (GAIL), the city has 1,085 vehicles plying on compressed natural gas (CNG), with only 220 autos having converted from LPG as opposed to the expected 5,000 autos in the first three months of this year. There are no electric autos in Bengaluru at present. The transport authority was sitting on the proposal to issue new permits for several months, even though the government had notified it in March last year. The Siddaramaiah-led state government had in 2018 promised to issue permits to 30,000 CNG autorickshaws in the city. Of this, 5,000 autos were expected to be ready to ply on the roads by March-end this year.

Auto drivers say the major hurdle is the difficulty in getting permits from the transport department to get a new CNG auto or convert their existing auto into one. “We have at least 2,000 drivers who are ready to convert to CNG,” N Manjunath, the president of Adarsha Auto and Taxi Drivers’ Union, said. “We even approached the court against the transport department, and even after receiving the court order in our favour, it is difficult for us to get the permit from the department. We have to fill a challan and submit an affidavit for which we have to pay Rs 800. But many of us fear that despite all this, we will not get the licence. Many of our union members are still waiting for the permit,” he added.

Not only is receiving the permit a tedious process but finding a CNG station is also a hassle for them. “CNG stations are not accessible since most of them are not located on main roads. How can the transport department say they are encouraging us without giving us the permits properly or proper accessibility to stations?,” asked Manjunath.

The auto drivers’ union is also planning to campaign against the transport department in this regard post elections.However, authorities deny that permits have been kept on hold. “We are issuing permits for autos and there is no delay,” said Jayarama Marabhovi, Regional Transport Officer, but declined to comment further.

Currently, there are eight CNG stations, located at Premnagar (Laggere), APC Circle (Jigani), Hardware Park near KIA, Peenya, Sunkadakatte, Bommasandara-Jigani Link Road, Outer Ring Road (near Agara Lake) and Tatanagar.

According to GAIL, commercial operations of 12 new CNG stations – in KR Puram, Goravigere, Sarjapur Road, Katigenahalli, Anekal, Doddaballapura Road, Virupakshapura, Bommasandra, Bannerghatta Road, Magadi Road and Banashankari – will begin by April-end. Two more stations will be commissioned at Gollahalli and Doorvaninagar in 2-3 months. Gail is also planning to set up 25 CNG new stations by March 2020.