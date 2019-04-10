Home Cities Bengaluru

Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation urged to be more considerate to pregnant bus conductors

The direction to the BMTC came after a few women conductors had approached it explaining their plight.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) has urged the BMTC to make the working conditions conducive for pregnant conductors of its buses. It suggested that the transport corporation assign table works to women bus conductors instead of making them carry out trips during their pregnancy period and grant them six-month maternity leave as in the cases other women government employees.

In a letter to the managing director of BMTC on Tuesday, KSLSA member secretary Hanchate Sanjeevkumar warned that the Authority would move the High Court if the transport corporation “does not modify the working conditions” in the interest of its pregnant conductors.

He said women conductors are allowed leave from the seventh month of their pregnancy and another three months after child delivery, while other women government employees get six-month maternity leave after childbirth.

Stating that pregnant women are given preferential seats in all public transport buses, while pregnant conductors are made to carry out trips, he said adding that every institution has to be sensitive in this regard.

The direction to the BMTC came after a few women conductors had approached it explaining their plight. They told the KSLSA that journey is normally prohibited during pregnancy but the helpless conductors are “constrained to take journey”.   Women conductors who are carrying suffer many health issues while working in moving buses, managing crowds, sudden jerks and continuously calling out tickets, they had told the Authority.

