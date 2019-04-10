Broken footpath near Metro station in Bengaluru injures man

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Tuesday evening, an elderly citizen sustained severe injuries after he fell on the footpath near the Baiyappanahalli Metro station.

A person took pictures of the elderly person and the broken footpath, and posted it on Twitter tagging BMRCL officials. The post has since gone viral. However, BMRCL stated that they were unaware of this issue. “It wasn’t brought to our notice,” said a BMRCL official.Many pedestrians, who have been using the broken footpath, had raised the issue on social media in the past.

However, people did not complain to the authorities as they were confused whether BBMP or BMRCL was responsible for its maintenance. Strangely, officials from both BBMP and BMRCL are unaware who should maintain the pedestrian-friendly footpath.

Amit Kumar, a Metro user, said, “Even I had almost fallen at the same place as I did not notice the broken pavement slabs. At least now officials should take necessary action.”