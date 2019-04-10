Ensure child rights or we’ll vote for NOTA: Bengaluru Child Rights body

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Child Rights Initiative for Shared Parenting (CRISP) held an awareness drive on child rights on Tuesday. Not even one political party’s manifesto has mentioned child rights, which has left the NGO members disappointed.

They said that if their demands are not met, they will opt for NOTA option. The CRISP has demanded that the political parties ensure child welfare and safety measures, de-link women development from child development, make it mandatory for children needing both parents and punish parents trying to alienate non-custodial parents by brainwashing the child, and encourage bonding between grandparents and grandchildren.