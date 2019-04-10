Four men held for kidnapping boss for not paying salaries for months 

Four employees of a private firm in Bengaluru, who had kidnapped their employer for not paying their salaries for seven months, were arrested by the city police on Saturday.

The employer Sujay, 23, who was running the firm near Halasuru has not been paying his employees since September, 2018.

Of late, seven disgruntled staff members hatched a plot to abduct their boss and demand their pay which has been pending, according to media reports.

READ MORE | Where is techie Sujay? Bengaluru cops have no answer

As per the plan, they kidnapped Sujay on March 21 and took him to their friend's place at HSR Layout in the city.

They allegedly tortured Sujay and demanded their pay. However, they let off Sujay after he promised to pay their salaries.

Sujay then lodged an FIR against the kidnappers at the Halasuru police station. Four of the employees involved in the kidnapping case have been arrested. Police are making efforts to nab the other accused.

Further investigating is on.

