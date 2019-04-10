Kenyan attacked, robbed near Ashoka Pillar in Bengaluru

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 34-year-old Kenyan national was attacked by a gang of four in front of ABCD Park near Ashoka Pillar in the wee hours of Saturday. The victim, whose valuables were stolen, is identified as John Muchoki Kimotho, 35. He had come to the city on April 1 and was staying at a hotel near Lalbagh. On Saturday, at around 10 pm, Kimotho went to MG Road and visited a pub.

A local in his late 20s approached Kimotho. Since Kimotho, who had come to the city on a tourist visa, didn’t have any friends, the two started talking, with Kimotho also paying the entire bill. The local offered him a drop to his hotel on his bike. He rode till the park near Ashoka Pillar, Jayanagar, and stopped at around 1.30 am. Three persons at the park saw Kimotho, took sticks and wooden logs and started attacking him. The local also joined in.

Though Kimotho tried escaping, the miscreants chased and caught him. Since there were barely any people on the streets, Kimotho’s shouts for help went unheard. The gang then robbed `12,000 in cash, an iPhone, a Kenya Commercial Bank debit card, Equity Bank debit card, a wallet containing `1,500, National Identity Card, passport and photos from Kimotho. He begged the miscreants to return his passport at least, but they escaped on bikes.

Kimotho went to his hotel and contacted Siddapura police. He then rushed to a hospital where he was treated for injuries. Police have taken up a case under IPC Section 397.