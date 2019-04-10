Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Me and my vote are not for sale’ campaign reaches 15,000 people

According to a release, the campaign specifically focused on youths, keeping in mind their presence among the larger voting population.

Published: 10th April 2019 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A campaign -- Me & My Vote are Not for Sale -- run by the Grama Panchayat Hakkottaya Andolana has reached more than 15,000 people directly ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The campaign, launched on March 7, aims to bring on board a large number of youngsters to vocally assert their political dissent in the current situation where votes are bought through exchange of material or monetary benefits.

Me & My Vote are Not for Sale Grama Panchayat Hakkottaya Andolana 2019 Lok Sbaha elections

