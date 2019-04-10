Nightmare on Bengaluru’s streets: Mugging, assault cases at night on the rise

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Commuting in the city late at night is fast becoming unsafe, with cases of mugging being reported frequently. These muggers, spread across the city, target people at night, attack, and rob them. Most victims are private firm employees working the night shift, people returning home after attending parties or catching a late movie.

According to City Crime Records Bureau, from January this year, around 100 robbery cases have been registered, 90% of which have taken place at night. In 2018, 308 such cases were reported, while 534 cases were reported in 2017.

Sandeep, 23, (name changed) a resident of Banashankari, had gone to watch a movie at Eshwari Theatre with relatives and was returning home at midnight when they stopped their vehicle to relieve themselves near a Bhuvaneshwari Nagar park. A gang of five on three bikes attacked Sandeep and robbed his gold chain.

The gang had covered their faces with masks. “I asked them why they were abusing us, but they pulled out machetes, daggers and attacked me. They threatened to attack my relatives too. I ran, but the gang chased and attacked me. They stole my chain and escaped,” Sandeep said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) K Annamalai, said, “It seems as if there was an argument before the robbery. We are looking into whether it was technically a case of robbery or not.”In another incident, Rajesh Kannan, 45, a businessman from Yeshwanthpur, was returning home after visiting his friend near HAL when he was mugged, on April 5. He had borrowed a bike (KA-04-EY-4708) from his friend to get home. When he was close by, two muggers intercepted him and threatened at knife-point. They stole the bike, a phone and Rs 2,000 in cash before escaping.

KP Varadarajan, 67, from Mumbai, had come to the city on work. On March 22, he was waiting near Esteem Mall to take a bus to go to a hotel near Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) at around 12.30 am. A cab going to the airport stopped, and the driver said he would drop Varadrajan. Two persons were already inside. The driver went till Kodigehalli Junction and took a u-turn. Meanwhile, the duo next to Varadarajan threatened him with a knife and robbed Rs 5,000, a ring and a debit card from him. They drove Varadarajan till Kengeri and asked him to swipe his card at a fuel station for Rs 20,000. They then dropped Varadarajan near Esteem Mall around 6 am. He came back to the city on April 5 and filed complaint with Kodigehalli police.

Floating population, party-goers easy targets

According to Annamali, night patrolling has improved, but the incidents are happening between 4 am and 6 am, once shifts are over. “We have increased patrolling, and also got in more people for night duty. Nakabandi has been enforced in certain areas too,” he said.

Many such gangs have been arrested by city police, but it is challenging, said a senior officer. “It is not one gang committing these crimes. Every amateur criminal who needs money to buy drugs or lead a lavish life commits such crimes. If a person is involved in more than two or three robberies, history sheet is opened against them to watch their movements,” said the official. He added, “Bengaluru has a floating population, who are easy targets. Those working at night and party-goers are also preyed upon.”

Gang robs biker

A gang of four men attacked a biker and robbed him of his valuables in Adugodi on Hosur Road, on Monday night. The victim Nihal, a resident of Madiwala, is a marketing executive at a private company in Marathahalli. Police said Nihal left office around 6.30 pm and met some friends at Rajendranagar. Later, he was on the way to his house when the gang accosted him. They snatched his gold chain, mobile phone and other valuables, and slapped him before fleeing. “We are probing the case from all angles and are not ruling out the possible role of his friends, who had a fight with him over a financial dispute. He has not given a clear statement, and CCTV footage is being analysed to find out what exactly happened,” a police officer said.