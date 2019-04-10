Police action pays off, number of non-fatal accidents in Bengaluru comes down

Aarthi M By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sustained efforts by the traffic police department have begun to show some positive results now. The number of non-fatal accidents in the city has come down in the past few months. About 375 non-fatal accidents were recorded in December 2018, and the figure fell to 366 in January and 323 in February this year. The traffic police department gives the credit for the reduction to the measures taken by them to control the incidents in the recent past.

Officers from the quick reaction squad in each police station, who would earlier go out and conduct random checks at various times, were deployed during peak hours to attend to traffic issues and regulate vehicle movement on congested roads. About 460 extra personnel were brought to take up on-road duties in areas that witness heavy traffic. “We file a number of cases concerning over-speeding that lead to minor non-fatal accidents in a day. When asked, people always complain about traffic jams and the rush to reach on time. We are now vigilant and make sure we press fines on every offender to prevent them from repeating them,” Prashanth Siddanagoudar, Assistant Commissioner of Police Traffic East, said.

“People are always in a hurry during 8-11am and 4-9pm, and visibility of traffic personnel on the roads during these time slots has proved to be effective,” said P Harishekaran, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

Also, a meeting was held with more than 1,000 water tanker drivers. The traffic department observed that seven per cent of the total accidents were caused due to drunk tanker drivers, and a strict warning was given to them. Ambulance and school vans were also checked randomly to see if the drivers were driving under the influence of alcohol. “We make sure there are no footpath riders even during peak hours. Most of them try to overtake others to avoid waiting at signals, and then bang into another vehicle. We keep a close eye on such instances,” a traffic inspector at Mehkri Circle said.