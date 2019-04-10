Home Cities Bengaluru

Youth play dirty on pretext of awareness campaigns in Bengaluru as EC clueless

Residents complain that several youth groups on the pretext of awareness campaign trail openly cast a propaoganda for political parties.

Published: 10th April 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, electronic voting machine

Image for representational purpose. | (File | PTI)

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid concerted effort of the Election Commission to educate people to cast their votes on the D-day in view of the history of the city’s low voter turnouts, use of student groups by some private college managements to favour one party or candidate has come as a shocker to many.

On Tuesday morning, a group of 12-15 students from an engineering college went from house to house in Banashankari Vth Stage, BDA Layout, Krishnappa Layout, Poorna Prajna Nagar, Chikkalasandra and other colonies to spread awareness about voting. Young girls in this group allegedly told people in these areas not only to cast their votes in favour of a party, but also to refrain from using the NOTA option. When contacted, the engineering college management denied any political affiliation.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

“We have taken up awareness programmes across the city as part of our social responsibility. We have told our students to urge people to come out and vote...that’s all, nothing more.”However, this is just one of the few cases where students allegedly used the platform of awareness campaigns to influence voters.

A resident of RT Nagar told The New Indian Express that a youth group on the awareness campaign trail in their area openly asked people to cast their votes for a particular party. “Degree student groups are being used during awareness campaigns to urge people to vote for a particular candidate. Is the election commission aware about such campaigns,” said Mamata, a resident of Sadashivnagar area.

Ratnakar Joshi, a political analyst, said, “NOTA may be a useless option, but nobody can dissuade people from using this. The Election Commission should be aware of such developments.”When contacted, an official from the Election Commission said that to monitor such private groups carrying campaigns in the name of social responsibility is very tough. But action will be initiated on specific complaints, the
official added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru youth Bengaluru youth voting awareness Bengaluru voting awareness propaganda Bengauru voting awareness misuse India elections General elections 2019 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Union Minister Arun Shourie (File Photo)
Arun Shourie on Rafale deal after SC dismisses says will examine 'stolen' papers
Sikkim Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections 2019: Here's all you need to know
Gallery
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp