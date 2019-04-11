Bengaluru: People opt for aqua workouts to stay fit, beat the heat

Aarthi M By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the mercury level is shooting up every day, fitness freaks are opting for aqua zumba, aqua pilates and aqua aerobics as they find these a better way to shed calories. Trainers say these workouts blend with the rules of normal exercises with water resistance.

The fitness method is for all age groups, especially people with arthritis, as there is a reduced impact on the joints. “Water creates natural resistance, which means every step is challenging and helps tone your muscles,” said Pritika Dhoot, director of dance with Pri Studio, Shantinagar. She has 50 students opting for this workout and per session costs about Rs 500 - Rs 700.

Trainers also say it is not necessary to know swimming to take aqua fitness classes and have observed cases where people with hydrophobia improve after attending a few classes. “It is extremely safe even if a person cannot swim. They just have to stand vertical in the pool and work out,” said Pooja Bhatia Arora, coach at Hydrofit, Conrad Hotel. She also added that this fitness method is apt for people who are obese and diabetic as water resistance helps them work out for a long time. She gave an example of a man weighing 175kg runs for an hour in the water and then participates in the sessions. This has helped him lose more weight compared to normal fitness methods.

There are freelancers too who take classes in community or apartment pools. A minimum of six members can book a trainer and take classes in their own neighbourhood. “Most people like to practise this method with their fellow mates during weekends. I go to their venue and teach them in their pool. It saves their time and my pool charge,” said John, a freelance aqua fitness coach. He charges about Rs 3,500 for six classes and Rs 4,000 if the venue is far from the city.

On asking a few people who follow this method, they stated that they have managed to lose extra inches and observed a change in just a week. “I underwent knee surgery and after trying other fitness methods, I have observed aqua fitness is more beneficial and chances of getting hurt while training is ruled out. When you step out of the pool, you can feel the muscles toned,” said Maneesha Shukla, an artist.