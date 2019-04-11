Bengaluru school principal faces inquiry over charges of abuse

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A spate of allegations against the principal of The Happy Valley School, located in Uttarahalli, has led to the education department issuing a notice to the school and ordering an enquiry into the actions of the principal, who stands accused of meting out poor treatment to her students.

The immediate trigger for the notice, seems to be a police complaint filed on April 8, by the mother of a 12-year-old autistic boy, who was allegedly beaten up, physically and mentally harassed by principal Sandhya Bheemanna. The mother, in her complaint with the Subramanyapura police, said that her son had lost interest in studies and was slipping into depression, afraid to go to school as he felt inferior.

The police registered a case under the Juvenile Justice Act, IPC section 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) and IPC 420 (cheating), based on the mothers complaint and are investigating the charges made. In her complaint, Savitha (name changed), alleged that during admissions, Bheemanna had assured her that the child would be provided with support facilities and would excel in academics. The boy was admitted in the seventh standard based on the principal’s assurance and the parents paid the school fee for the entire academic year.

It was only upon noticing behavioural changes in the boy, did Savitha and her husband rush to the school to question Bheemanna. However, they came back with an earful as Bheemanna scolded them instead for not taking care of their son. School staff have also been accused of posting negative comments about them in a closed WhatsApp group for parents.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) K Annamalai said, “There were many complaints regarding the principal’s behaviour and quality of education. I visited the school after the parents approached us. We learnt that Bheemanna would insult students by calling out their names during prayer assembly for not completing their homework. Parents would sometimes be called for these assembly sessions. At least 20 parents have filed complaints with the education department.”

Block Education Officer (BEO) 1 of South, VC Basavarajegowda confirmed that the serving of notice did not mean suspension of the license immediately. “Keeping the predicament of hundreds of children studying there, we have not suspended the school’s license, but have only served a notice to the principal, and after an inquiry, necessary action will be taken.”

Efforts to reach Bheemanna for a comment on the allegations were unsuccessful. DCP Annamalai however said that when questioned, she told the police that it was only one person, a doctor, who was behind all the complaints.

Principal assures parents that all is well

The parent of a child studying in the school said that principal Bheemanna had clarified that there was no license suspension, just two days back on the WhatsApp group. “There are some issues with parents of a few students studying in the school. We heard of the cancellation but she said that the issue was resolved and that the school would function normally next year,” the parent said