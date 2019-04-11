Drunk youth tries to climb apartment, falls to death

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 23-year-old drunk youth who tried to climb an apartment holding grills died after he fell from the second floor. The incident occurred in Gayatrinagar on Tuesday midnight. The deceased has been identified as Vijay Jain, a resident of Devaiah Park near Srirampura. He was working in a medical shop run by his father Hemraj Jain in Mathikere.

The incident occurred at GLN Enclave Apartment near Vivekananda Law University around 12 am on Wednesday. Vijat jumped inside the compound of the apartment. The apartment guard’s wife raised an alarm thinking he was a thief. But Vijay begged to leave him claiming he had come there as he had lost his way.

“Vijay later again tried to climb up the apartment. As he reached the second floor, he lost balance and fell down. Hearing the thud, the residents rushed to check what has had happened and were shocked to see him lying dead,” a police official said.

“Investigations so far have revealed that Vijay had gone to a bar in Gayatrinagar around 7.30 pm. He went to Orion Mall later and parked his two-wheeler at a Metro station. From there, he had come till the apartment walking drunk,” the official added.