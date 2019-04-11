Home Cities Bengaluru

Drunk youth tries to climb apartment, falls to death

A 23-year-old drunk youth who tried to climb an apartment holding grills died after he fell from the second floor.

Published: 11th April 2019 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2019 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 23-year-old drunk youth who tried to climb an apartment holding grills died after he fell from the second floor. The incident occurred in Gayatrinagar on Tuesday midnight. The deceased has been identified as Vijay Jain, a resident of Devaiah Park near Srirampura. He was working in a medical shop run by his father Hemraj Jain in Mathikere.

The incident occurred at GLN Enclave Apartment near Vivekananda Law University around 12 am on Wednesday. Vijat jumped inside the compound of the apartment. The apartment guard’s wife raised an alarm thinking he was a thief. But Vijay begged to leave him claiming he had come there as he had lost his way.

“Vijay later again tried to climb up the apartment. As he reached the second floor, he lost balance and fell down. Hearing the thud, the residents rushed to check what has had happened and were shocked to see him lying dead,” a police official said.

“Investigations so far have revealed that Vijay had gone to a bar in Gayatrinagar around 7.30 pm. He went to Orion Mall later and parked his two-wheeler at a Metro station. From  there, he had come till the apartment walking drunk,” the official added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
A voter in Hyderabad gets her finger inked at a polling booth in Rangareddy district during the first phase of the Parliament elections. (Photo |EPS/ Vinay Madapu)
Leaders, actors throng polling booths as Lok Sabha polls get underway 
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp