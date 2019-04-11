HC raps authorities over ferrying workers like cattle

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pourakarmikas transported in garbage trucks, migrant labourers in goods vehicles and schoolchildren in overcrowded autorickshaws. Taking note of it, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday said it was appalled to know that labourers and pourakarmikas were being ferried like sheep and goats.

“The manner in which human beings/labourers are transported in goods vehicles, earth moving equipment, trucks and autorickshaws is appalling. In our view, the matter is serious,” it said.

A division bench of acting Chief Justice L Narayana Swamy and Justice P S Dinesh Kumar directed the Commissioners of Departments of Transport, Labour and Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and responsible police officers not below the rank of IGP be present before court on April 22.

Expressing displeasure over the authorities for not creating awareness on the seriousness of carrying labourers inhumanly in goods vehicles, the court also warned of directing the government to withhold their salary. The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA).

The KSLSA has prayed that the court issue direction to the authorities to ensure provision of adequate, affordable and safe public transportation to students, children, workers and other vulnerable sections of society across the state.

When the matter was taken up for hearing, advocate Clifton D Rozario, representing the petitioner, brought the matter to the notice of the court with photographs showing pourakarmikas being transported in garbage vehicles and schoolchildren in overcrowded autorickshaws in the state.

Commissioner warns of action

After the court took the matter seriously, the Commissioner of Transport issued a release stating that permit as well as the registration of goods vehicles/construction vehicles will be cancelled if they are found transporting labourers. This measure is to ensure safety of the public, the Commissioner said.

PIL on Bharat Ratna for seer disposed

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday disposed of a public interest litigation filed by Santhosh, resident of SIT Extension in Tumakuru, seeking directions to Government of India to confer a Bharat Ratna to Dr Shivakumar Swamiji of Siddaganga Math, posthumously. The division bench observed that such issues should be decided by the government.

Kampli MLA bail plea order reserved

The High Court on Wednesday reserved the verdict on bail plea filed by Congress MLA J N Ganesh, representing Kampli, in relation to alleged attempt on the life of MLA Anand Singh. Hearing the arguments, Justice BA Patil reserved the verdict. The counsel had argued that the assault was unintentional and was only undertaken for self defence.

HC halts attempt to remove Shivalingam

Bengaluru: In response to a public interest litigation petition, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday passed an interim order directing the authorities to take steps for not removing a Shivalingam from Sri Agasthyeshwara Temple at Talacauvery in Madikeri taluk of Kodagu district. The petition was filed by Lohith Urs of Mysuru.