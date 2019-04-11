Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Idol’ curiosity brings crowds to Begur Lake in Bengaluru

The 10th century idol is fond of water very much like female goddesses.

Published: 11th April 2019 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2019 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

The idol belongs to the era of the Ganga dynasty which ruled the region from 350 AD to 1000 AD

The idol belongs to the era of the Ganga dynasty which ruled the region from 350 AD to 1000 AD | Express

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Last Ugadi Day,  April 6, Begur Lake became the centre of attraction. The excitement was over a rare find — a 1,000-year-old stone idol pulled out of the depth of the muddy lake.  As the news spread, curiosity brought in hordes of people from nearby areas — they prostrated before the new unearthed ‘Goddess’. When area corporator M Anjanappa and others offered puja, they too joined in.

They chorused that the idol should not be shifted out of there as it would bring them luck. The corporator agreed. Now they are leaving no stone unturned to achieve this goal of having the statue back where it was found.

The idol had surfaced when the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) workers began desilting the lake. Since its finding a few days ago, the idol, said to be belonging to the era of the Ganga dynasty which ruled the region from 350 AD to 1000 AD, has raised much excitement among experts as well as  the locals.

Initially, while desilting the lake, the BBMP workers thought that it was just a stone. When they dug deeper, the idol emerged. They placed the eight-foot-tall idol near the lake bed, after which the Temple Commission Authority in Begur was informed. The officials took the idol, cleaned it and immersed it in a tank. They decided to have the goddess placed near the upcoming Shiva idol, planned to be set up near the lake.

That the idol belongs to Ganga period was confirmed by Dr SK Aruni, Deputy director, Southern regional centre of Indian Council of Historical Research. He visited Begur to check on the idol and confirmed that it was the idol of Gangamma Devi belonging to the Ganga period.  

Dr SK Aruni, archaeologist and deputy director of Southern regional centre of Indian Council of Historical Research, said,  “Such idols are better left where they are found. It is not required that they should be in a museum. It is believed that female goddesses are found mostly in water, same is the case with this idol.”

He added: “Suppose unique sculptures are found, then the State archaeological department has a look and preserves them. But mostly, we decide to leave them where they are found. The Panchayat can preserve the idol. Begur is a place where older inscriptions and sculptures have been found. We already have seven sculptures in the museum and about 20 inscriptions in old  Kannada have been found by the locals.” Interestingly, a member of Inscription Stones of Bangalore, pointed out that the idol was actually discovered by a local named Harsha RA on the lake bed in September 2018.

Harsha told The New Indian Express: “While I was cycling in September, I found the idol on the lake bed. The bottom part was covered with mud. I informed the Inscription Stones of Bangalore group. But they couldn’t find out anything about the stone. However,later the archaeological department was informed and when they checked, they said they would move it but it was not moved.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Begur Lake Bengaluru lake idol Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Bengaluru luck idol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
A voter in Hyderabad gets her finger inked at a polling booth in Rangareddy district during the first phase of the Parliament elections. (Photo |EPS/ Vinay Madapu)
Leaders, actors throng polling booths as Lok Sabha polls get underway 
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp