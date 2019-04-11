Home Cities Bengaluru

Interview | We are very straightforward, we don’t employ tricks: BK Hariprasad

Hariprasad has been pitted against BJP's last-minute pick Tejasvi Surya in Bangalore south.

Congress lawmaker BK Hariprasad (Photo|Pushkar V/ EPS)

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
In 1999, Congress leader BK Hariprasad contested from the Bangalore South constituency and faced a massive defeat at the hands of late minister Ananth Kumar. Twenty years later, the now 64-year-old Rajya Sabha member is the Congress - JD(S) joint candidate from the very constituency. Hariprasad has been pitted against BJP's last-minute pick Tejasvi Surya. How does he rate his chances this time? Does he believe he can upset the man PM Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah have backed? Excerpts:

How has the response been so far?

The collective support that we are getting from the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) is tremendous. We managed to complete the joint workers meeting in four days. We have met cross-sections of the society and social groups who matter in Bangalore South. BJP's agenda is completely different. They don't have respect for the democratic institutions, they speak of changing the Constitution. Whereas I am fighting to protect the Constitution and restore its glory. 

Does the ghost of the past haunt you?

I'm fighting here after 20 years, but I have been a Rajya Sabha MP for almost 20 years now. The people of this state and the constituency know me for the issues I have raised in the Parliament. Most of the people in this constituency are tech savvy. One Google search will tell them what all I have done here.

Bangalore South is predominantly a BJP bastion and they have fielded a young 28-year-old contestant. Is there any new trick up your sleeve to counter him?

We are very straightforward, we don't employ tricks. Young or old doesn't matter given it's not a wrestling fight but a fight of ideologies. It is a fight between the inclusive and exclusive.  As for the seat, it’s not a BJP bastion. Else, the Congress-JD(S) alliance would not have been ruling the state and the corporation.

Are you banking on the minority votes which may not go to the BJP?

This is the best time to meet people from the minority community. We got the opportunity to meet them across the constituency. There are 21 lakh voters. So, it's impossible to meet everyone. So, we go to gatherings and prayers where we can meet a lot of people at the same time. 

There were speculations that you wanted to contest from Bangalore Central where Congress has fielded Rizwan Arshad. How true is that? 

I've had a long inning in politics and in the Congress. It stretches back to my student days. I was born and brought up in Bangalore. I can contest from any constituency in the city. I started my political journey from this city. People know who is Hariprasad.

What is the difference between the present-day Bangalore and the city you envision? 

My first vision is to restore the cosmopolitan culture in the city. We are losing green patches. I'd like to create more parks like Cubbon Park or Lalbagh. There is also the issue of water crisis and garbage disposal. We need to figure it out as well. I'd like to make my demands to the Central government to increase the budget for this city.

How certain are you about your victory?

Given the situation and the response from people, we should make it this time.

