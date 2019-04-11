Kannur Express to chug again from Yeshwantpur in Bengaluru

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a huge relief to Keralites in the city, the Bengaluru Railway Division has shifted the terminus of Kannur Express back to Yeshwantpur. Shifting of the terminus to Banaswadi over two months ago had resulted in huge protest from Keralites.

On February 4 this year, the Railways shifted the departure and arrival of the Yeshwantpur-Kannur Express to Banaswadi at very short notice. While Yeshwantpur is an A-1 station with all facilities, Banaswadi is relatively a smaller station. It lacks Metro connectivity and BMTC bus frequency forcing passengers alighting or boarding from here to agree to the exorbitant auto fares. The frequent late departure of the train by two to three hours ever since it was shifted to Banaswadi too caused much inconvenience.

Chief Public Relations Officer, South Western Railway, E Vijaya told The New Indian Express that approval had been taken from the Election Commission before making the announcement. “Following a demand from the public to restart it from Yeshwantpur, a proposal was sent to the Railway Board recently,” she said.

A top railway official claimed operational reasons and congestion at Yeshwantpur forced the Railways to initiate the move.Bangalore Kerala Samajam general secretary Reji Kumar told TNIE. “If there was a space issue at Yeshwantpur, how was a train to Shivamogga launched after shifting the Kannur Express. Though two Ernakulam bound trains too were shifted later to Banaswadi, we accepted the move as we wanted to co-operate with Railways. The Kannur Express stopped at Carmelaram only, which was another small station very far from the city.”

Vinu Thomas, working president of Karnataka Pravasi Congress said, “It is a very good step. Finally, they have understood the demands of the middle class passengers.”Accusing the Railways of shifting the terminus to Banaswadi at the behest of the private bus lobby, Thomas said, “After they changed the terminus, the train lost patronage and started running at a big loss. The Railways finally realised their mistake.”

Metty Grace, co-ordinator of the Karnataka-Kerala Travellers Forum, an umbrella organisation of 106 socio-cultural organisations based in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Hubballi billed it as a very good move which will offer huge relief to all Keralites in Bengaluru. “It was a collective effort from all Keralite organisations under the banner of the KTTF which made the Railways revoke the move” he said.