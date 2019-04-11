Man, friends attacked in their bid to catch thieves

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 31-year-old cattle businessman and his friend were attacked by a gang near Medahalli bridge on Monday on the pretext of showing them the thieves who had stolen his livestock. One of the attackers was a teenager thief’s father who misled the duo straight to the waiting gang.

The injured businessman has been identified as Noor Mohammed and his friend Kishore Kumar, both residents of Ramamurthy Nagar.

For the last one month, goats and razor roosters were being stolen from Mohammed’s shed at Sunny Layout of Anandapura in Ramamurthy Nagar. A week ago, residents of the neighbourhood of Mohammed’s shed saw three youths steal goats from his shed around midnight.

Based on CCTV footage available, Mohammed and Kishore identified the trio as residents of Binnamangala. On Monday, the businessman and his friend caught the trio. Two of them managed to escape, while one remained in their captivity.

Mohammed said, “The boy confessed to have stolen my livestock with his friends. I called the boy’s father Anand and informed him of my complaint with Ramamurthy Nagar police regarding the thefts. Anand went somewhere for five minutes. On his return, he told us that not only his son, but several others too were into stealing the livestock from my shed. He claimed to know where those boys were. He told me he would take us to the boys and help us catch them.”

Mohammed and Kishore believed Anand and went along with him. When they reached Medahalli bridge, Anand, his friends Ranjith, Vadi, Kantha and eight others attacked them with machetes, he said. The attackers said the assault was just a sample and warned them that the next time they caught Anand’s son, they would kill them.

An investigating officer said, “We have detained Anand’s son and are making efforts to nab the others. According to Mohammed, his eight goats and 15 razor roosters, each worth around Rs 25,000, have been stolen.”