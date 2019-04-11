‘OCI students eligible for govt quota’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major relief to Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) students, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday ruled that the OCI students are eligible for seats under government quota to pursue professional education. Therefore, the Karnataka government and the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) should permit the OCI students to register for CET-2019 as per the notification dated January 31, 2019, the court ordered.

The court has also ordered the government and the KEA to take all necessary steps to facilitate and effectuate the said directions immediately. Justice Krishna S Dixit issued the direction while allowing a batch of petitions filed by Pranav V Deshpande and several others.

The petitioner students had contended that they were eligible not only for medical and dental courses but also for all other professional education courses. On the other hand, the state government contended that OCI students were eligible only under NRI quota, and not under government quota seats.

The court also directed the state and the KEA to permit petitioners-OCI students to participate in the ensuing counselling of CET-2019 for selection and allotment of seats in BE/BTech/BArch or such other professional courses in government colleges, private aided/un-aided colleges/ institutions for the academic year 2019-2020 on the basis of their relative merit and ranking in the imminent CET-2019.