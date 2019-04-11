Returning from Nandi Hills, youth dies in road accident

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Twenty Three-Year-Old Ashish T Anil died on the spot after his bike was hit head-on by an Innova vehicle on Kote Cross off Chikkajala Main Road. The pillion rider suffered minor injuries in the accident. Anil and three of his friends had gone on a trip to Nandi Hills early in the morning on two motorbikes. “While returning, an approaching Innova rammed his vehicle and he died on the spot,” said Vinu Thomas, Working President of the Karnataka Pravasi Congress.

“The postmortem was done and the body was shifted to Kerala by ambulance,” Thomas said.

Anil’s mother Manju belongs to Kottarakara in Kerala but relocated to Delhi decades ago. His father

Anil Kumar is a businessman in New Delhi.