Two arrested for circulating fake PU paper

Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths on Tuesday arrested two persons, including a juvenile, who  leaked a fake Kannada subject question paper of the PU Board exam in March.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths on Tuesday arrested two persons, including a juvenile, who  leaked a fake Kannada subject question paper of the PU Board exam in March. While one of the  arrested is Manjunath, the other is a 16-year-old.

Additional commissioner of police (crime) Alok Kumar said the duo is from Yadgir. “Our team took up a case against people who had circulated the question paper on WhatsApp and claimed it was leaked,” he said. The juvenile is also a PU student. He and Manjunath only wanted to play mischief, and did not make any money by circulating it. They used an app to download the Kannada subject question paper of 2017, changed the serial number and bar code, and circulated it among the juvenile’s friends on WhatsApp, Kumar said.

CCB police got a tip-off and alerted the PU Board. On verifying the paper being circulated, officials told the cops that the series of the current academic year and bar code don’t match with this year’s paper, and guessed that someone had circulated a fake paper.CCB police, however, continued the probe and zeroed in on the duo on Tuesday. 

