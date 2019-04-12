A 90-day challenge to fill ponds in Turahalli in Bengaluru

Iffath Fathima By

BENGALURU: With the temperature soaring and water bodies going dry, not only humans but also the animals are getting affected. In Turahalli, the spotted deer were recently seen coming out of the forests in search of water. This had triggered concern among the local residents and animal lovers. Now, People For Animals (PfA), a wildlife rehabilitation centre and animal rescue organisation, has decided to take up a 90-day challenge to fill the water bodies in Turahalli forest.

“The spotted deer were seen wandering in search of water. They are vulnerable animals and can even be attacked by stray dogs. They are also scared of interaction with humans. Hence, we have decided to get the ponds in the area filled within 90 days,” said Colonel (Dr) Navaz S, chief veterinarian, PfA Wildlife Hospital and Rescue Centre. “Every day we are filling 6,000 litres of water and 30 tankers have been pressed into service so far. Now that the animals are getting water inside forest, they are not coming out,” Navaz added.

Initially the project was funded by the PfA members. But now, many animal lovers have started contributing funds for the initiative.Meanwhile, another residents’ group from Rajarajeshwari Nagar has also started raising funds to provide water in Turahalli forest. Their aim is to fill water for 30 days.