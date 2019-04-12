Home Cities Bengaluru

Civic officials in Bengaluru crack down on cable menace

Express had earlier reported that dangling optical fibre cable and dangerous OFC chambers in the ground had cautioned citizens nearby.

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Just a day after the Bellandur Development Forum (BDF) filed an FIR against the telecom/cable operators laying unauthorized optical fiber cables on electric poles and trees, officials at Bellandur police station asked Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) to remove all the unauthorized cables. The BBMP and BESCOM workers immediately began the drive of removing unauthorised cables from Sarjapur Road, Kasavanahalli Road and Harlur Road intersection on Thursday. Dangling cables will further be removed in places like Doddakanneli, Kadubeesanahalli, Agrahara Road, Palm Avenue Road and Gattahalli Road.

Residents are, meanwhile, happy. "Within a day's time we saw that the cables were being removed. Bellandur is a huge locality and open wires are really risky. We also want timeline-based commitment from all operators that a structured infrastructure for cabling should be adopted without putting pedestrians' lives at risk," said Vishnu Prasad, member of the BDF.

Strict action would be taken against the agencies concerned if they don't take action against unauthorised cables, said police. "Even poll excuses will not be entertained. We will even take action against telecom operators who are found using unauthorized cables," said DCP Whitefield, Abdul Ahad.

When contacted, the Assistant Engineer of BBMP said, "We have been carrying out regular drives to remove the unauthorized cables. We have also filed a complaint against the telecom/cable operators in this regard."

