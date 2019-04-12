Home Cities Bengaluru

Four-year-old girl dies while playing with friends after gate falls on her

The victim's (Kruthi Arasu M) father has filed a complaint against the building owner Muralidhar for his negligence in not maintaining the gate properly.

Published: 12th April 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By HM Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A four-year-old girl lost her life after the compound gate of a residential building in Thyagaraja Nagar fell on her while she was playing with other children in the area.The girl was at her grandmother Subbalakshmi’s house when the incident took place just a few minutes before her parents were about to leave for their home. The parents have filed a complaint against the house owner for negligence.

The deceased has been identified as Kruthi Arasu M, a resident of Katriguppe East in Banashankari. On Tuesday morning, Kruthi's father Manjunath 37, a private firm employee, dropped his two daughters at their grandmother’s house on second cross, second main. Kruthi’s 10-year-old sister had vacation and wanted to visit her grandmother.

Both girls were playing with Subbalakshmi from morning and in the evening Kruthi went to play outside with other children staying in the neighbourhood. Around 7.10 pm Manjunath and his wife Sharmila were on their way to Subbalakshmi's house to bring their daughters back home.

Manjunath's sister called Sharmila over the phone and told her that a gate had fallen on Kruthi and that she had sustained a severe head injury. The couple panicked and rushed to Subbalakshmi’s house on their bike. By the time they reached, Kruthi had been moved to a private nursing home and upon reaching there, they were told that Kruthi had died of excessive bleeding before she reached the hospital.

Manjunath filed a complaint against the building owner Muralidhar for his negligence in not maintaining the gate properly. A case under IPC section 304 - causing death by negligence has been registered at Basavangudi police station. Kruthi's body was handed over to parents after post mortem.

An investigating officer from Basavangudi police station said, "Muralidhar's house is three houses away from Subbalakshmi's house. We don’t know whether Kruthi had climbed the gate or was playing with it as none of the residents witnessed the incident. It came to light only when one of the residents, who was passing through, saw the girl in a pool of blood and alerted Subbalakshmi."Preliminary investigations showed that Muralidhar's house is not too old. 

TAGS
Bengaluru girl death Bengaluru gate falling Bengaluru Thyagaraja Nagar Bengaluru toddler death

