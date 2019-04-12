Home Cities Bengaluru

Man sells IPL tickets for double rate, arrested

Cubbon Park police on Wednesday arrested a 28-year-old man for selling IPL tickets at high prices.

Published: 12th April 2019 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cubbon Park police on Wednesday arrested a 28-year-old man for selling IPL tickets at high prices. The man, who owns a clothing store in Chandra Layout, had posted these tickets on social media. Police seized 138 tickets from the 234 he had bought.From his Facebook profile, the man has been identified as Deepak Cool, a resident of Vijayanagar. During interrogation, Deepak confessed, saying he wanted to make easy money. “He said he would have got `3 lakh by selling 234 tickets. However, no cash was seized as he relied only on online transactions. We will freeze his bank accounts,” police said.

