More than 4,000 hours of gaming, and counting in Bengaluru

26-year-old Rohit MR feels that gaming has made him a quick decision-maker.

Published: 12th April 2019 11:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 11:54 PM   |  A+A-

Rohit MR

By  Karthik KK
Express News Service

BENGALURU: What’s the best way to become a patient person? HR professional Rohit MR tells us that gaming might be the tool. An avid gamer, the 26-year-old Bengalurean also claims to have become quick with decision-making, thanks to his passion.

Rohit ventured into gaming when he was in class two. “I saw a group of people playing sports in my school’s computer lab, which sparked my interest in gaming,” he says.Over the past 14 years, Rohit progressed from arcade games to First Person Shooter, Massively Multiplayer Online Role Playing Games and Multiplayer Online Battle Arena games. He began by playing arcade games, FIFA, Counter-Strike and A3India. Since 2008, he has been playing DOTA and has clocked over 4,000 hours in this game. He plays for about three hours every day. While on weekends or holidays, he spends six hours gaming. Currently, he is into Dota-2 and PubG (Secondary) but prefers DOTA to any other game.

He has spent hours in gaming cafes and learned a few tricks just by observing other gamers. “Gaming cafes is to gamers what playgrounds are to sportsmen. Until I got my own PC, I spent most of my free time at such cafes. It’s a forum to meet like-minded gamers, but back then, the Internet was a luxury and only gaming cafes could cater to gamers. In fact, I learned DOTA by observing other gamers,” shares Rohit, who owns a gaming PC now.

Rohit has been successful balancing his personal, gaming and professional priorities.  He does, however, advise that one should not get caught up in that world since it could risk being left behind. “We will have to learn to manage this without affecting our personal and professional lives. That is when we will get support, and gaming won’t be looked at like a bad habit or addiction,” he adds.

