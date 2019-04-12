Home Cities Bengaluru

Mumbai writer found dead in filthy house in Bengaluru

43-year-old Krishna Sriram was found bitten by ants and his house had not been cleaned for days.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 43-year-old man from Mumbai was found dead in a sitting position, in his residence in Banaswadi.The deceased is Krishna Sriram, said to be a writer who came to the city a year ago.  His body was found bitten by ants and his house had not been cleaned for days, police said. He was staying alone in the rented house, while his mother is an NRI in the US.

His death was discovered on Wednesday, when landlord Jnanaprakash went to the house to collect the monthly rent. He rang the bell several times, but there was no response. As the door was locked from the inside, he grew suspicious and called Krishna’s aunt, who lives in Pune. The aunt, too, tried calling him on his mobile, but when he didn’t respond, the landlord alerted the police.

An inspection of the house revealed that the premises had not been cleaned since a few months, and there was a repulsive odour from unwashed vessels in the kitchen.Police feel he might have died due to lack of proper care or hygiene.

