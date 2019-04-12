Home Cities Bengaluru

Three post offices down shutters in Bengaluru without prior notice as staff go on poll duty

Eight staffers in Arabic College PO, ten in MC Layout office in Vijayanagar and 25 in Fraser Town office were drafted for training on Thursday.

Published: 12th April 2019 06:37 AM

India Post image used for representation

India Post image used for representation. (Photo | PTI)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a rare occurrence, three post offices shut shop in the City on Thursday as all the staff manning them were roped in by the Election Commission for training in connection with polling. Since post offices falls under Essential Services Act, they do not close even on bandh days.  

Without any prior intimation, residents came to know only through a notice put up outside the locked doors of the offices in Fraser Town, Vijayanagar and Arabic College that they were closed for the day.

Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Circle, Charles Lobo said this has never happened in the past. “Usually two or three people are roped in from an office for training. The duties are shared among the rest and somehow the operations are managed by the rest. However, with staff in an office deputed for electoral training, we had to close it on Thursday.”

All eight staffers in Arabic College PO, ten in MC Layout office in Vijayanagar and 25 in Fraser Town office were drafted for training on Thursday. A resident, near the Vijayanagar Post office M L Ravikumar, said, “This is really wrong. How can a post office be closed suddenly. Localites depend on them to get urgent money orders.”



A top postal official said if they had known about the situation earlier, they would have somehow sent staff from other post offices to the places and ensured they remained open. “Only on Wednesday evening, we realised that all staff would leave for training and it was too late to do anything by then,” Lobo added.

While Speed Post, Money Orders, delivery of letters, Parcel bookings and other services could not be carried out in the first half of the day, Grameen Dak Sevaks (temporary workers who deliver letters) worked in the second half of the day to deliver post. “Letter delivery was only partially affected,” the CPMG said.

The Election Commission was apprised of the situation later in the day and they assured it would not be repeated, he added. Top officials in the EC could not be reached despite repeated calls.

