49 per cent Bengaluru youth consider political leaning of employers: Survey

Aarthi M By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Company environment, leave policy, work culture – These are some of the usual things all job seekers consider before joining a firm. But for Shwetha Shukla, the company’s political inclination is just as important a factor to look into and something the aeronautical engineer considers in every company she applies too. “A friend was in a company where she was treated differently on the basis of religion. She eventually had to switch jobs due to this affecting her performance. That’s when I realised it’s easier to work with a company with the same ideology and political opinion as me. I like to check about their political agendas, if any, before hand,” she explained.

Shukla isn’t alone. According to a survey by Indeed, a job search engine, over 80 per cent employees are interested in politics. As many as 49 per cent millennials in city consider the political inclinations of the employer when applying for a job. A random sample of 1,201 millennials, aged between 22 and 36 years, were considered for the survey.

The millennials CE spoke to had mixed responses. Some felt most people analyse party ethics and would prefer to work in a company following the same ethics. On the other hand, some expressed their opinion that a company has to function irrespective of the party in power.

Santosh Trivedi (name changed), an IT professional, said companies should be politically secluded and not showcase any political views. “I work for a multinational company and as individuals, we all have political views but we do not let our opinions come in way of our work. It does not matter to me what the company’s political beliefs are,” he added.

The connection with work and politics doesn’t end there. According to the study, 24 per cent respondents would like to be involved in a mainstream political career while 21 per cent would like to pursue their interest in politics through a career in its allied fields. Additionally, 21 per cent men are more inclined towards building a career in politics as compared to 12 per cent women.

Thirty-four per cent respondents said they were interested in a career as a political analyst, whereas 27 per cent preferred political journalism. According to HR professional Akash Dwajh (name changed on request), “Everyone pursues engineering these days. Medical is expensive and time-consuming. Though difficult, a career related to the political field helps transform society through public representation or ideation.”

Besides having an interest in political careers, the youth also seems to have an understanding of the skills one would need in this field. Fifty-nine per cent respondents felt a person needs public speaking and presentation skills for a career within the political spectrum, while 53 per cent believe in the need for social and emotional intelligence. “Besides this, one also needs to be street smart and have good communication skills to attract an audience that understands you better. Especially in politics, it is important to connect with the people even though you have subject knowledge,” said Meghana V, who is pursuing her Masters in Mass Communication.