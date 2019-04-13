Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengalureans want bike taxis back on the road

Commuters also demand proper regulations for the transportation to solve issues.

Published: 13th April 2019 01:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 01:50 AM   |  A+A-

Biketaxi, Bike for hire

Image used for representational purpose only

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s not just the bike taxi firms who are unhappy with the crackdown on the services by the transport department. Commuters who had come to rely upon it as a regular option also want the government to frame proper regulations to allow their operation.

The department seized bike taxis run by Ola in March, and suspended the firm’s licence briefly until it was asked to pay a fine of Rs 15 lakh. It also began seizing bike taxis run by Rapido and sent the company a notice this week.

Commuters, however, say they are back to facing tough times on the road due to the ban. Raghav Shankar, who works at an events management company, relied on bike taxi services to travel between his home and office every day, before the ban was imposed.  “I commute from Indiranagar to Sadashivnagar daily. The bike taxis were far cheaper and would cost me Rs 150-200 per day, both ways inclusive. Now, I am forced to use cabs, which are expensive. While a share ride costs Rs 100-150, a regular cab ride comes to Rs 250-300 for one way. So my daily travel cost reaches Rs 500,” Citizens like Shankar now want the government to legalise the service. Bike taxis are more environment friendly, since they consume less fuel, and can go faster, they say.  

Agrees Abdul Aleem, a resident of JP Nagar who commutes from Indiranagar Metro station to his office in Murgeshpalya. “While I was earlier spending only Rs 30 to hire a bike from the Metro station to my office, I now use shared services that charge up to three times more,” Aleem said, adding, “They must consider legalising bike taxis as it leads to less traffic congestion. It’s a better option for solo commuters.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru bike taxi Ola Rapido taxi Bengaluru commuters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp