Erratic water supply: HSR Layout residents in Bengaluru suffer

Express News Service

BENGALURU: More than 300 residents gathered in front of the HSR Layout Water Supply Board office in Sector 2 to protest against the irregular supply of water in their locality, on Friday. Residents allege that they haven’t been getting water regularly, and that it comes only once in six days. In March, 200-plus complaints were registered from Sectors 1-7 with the Bangalore Water Supply Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

“This has become a big problem for us, we keep waiting every day. The day we get water, we fill multiple buckets to store it. That is the only day we can wash utensils and clothes. We have complained multiple times to the BWSSB. They told us they’d check the situation, but we are still waiting,” said Jayaram Reddy, a resident of HSR Layout Sector 1.

Another resident from Sector 3 said that booking water tankers is not a viable option as the prices are high and often, the tankers don’t even show up.

Tired of waiting, Sector 6 residents have decided to install one more tank. A few BWSSB engineers meanwhile spoke to citizens. “Officials have promised us that this month, they will release water once in four days. From May, they have agreed to release on most days,” said Reddy.

A BWSSB official told TNIE, “More than a lakh underground borewells have dried up in the city, so everyone is using Cauvery water. However, we have been in talks with higher officials, and soon, residents should get water through the week.”

Many residents have also started spreading awareness on water consumption. “When we host solid waste management workshops, we also talk about saving water,” said Jayanthi Srikanth, a resident.