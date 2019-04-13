Home Cities Bengaluru

Erratic water supply: HSR Layout residents in Bengaluru suffer

Residents say that due to the irregular supply of water in their locality, the residents fill multiple buckets to store it.

Published: 13th April 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Over 300 residents gather at Water Supply Board office to protest

Over 300 residents gather at Water Supply Board office to protest| Express

By ​Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: More than 300 residents gathered in front of the HSR Layout Water Supply Board office in Sector 2 to protest against the irregular supply of water in their locality, on Friday. Residents allege that they haven’t been getting water regularly, and that it comes only once in six days. In March, 200-plus complaints were registered from Sectors 1-7 with the Bangalore Water Supply Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

“This has become a big problem for us, we keep waiting every day. The day we get water, we fill multiple buckets to store it. That is the only day we can wash utensils and clothes. We have complained multiple times to the BWSSB. They told us they’d check the situation, but we are still waiting,” said Jayaram Reddy, a resident of HSR Layout Sector 1.

Another resident from Sector 3 said that booking water tankers is not a viable option as the prices are high and often, the tankers don’t even show up.  

Tired of waiting, Sector 6 residents have decided to install one more tank.  A few BWSSB engineers meanwhile spoke to citizens. “Officials have promised us that this month, they will release water once in four days. From May, they have agreed to release on most days,” said Reddy.

A BWSSB official told TNIE, “More than a lakh underground borewells have dried up in the city, so everyone is using Cauvery water. However, we have been in talks with higher officials, and soon, residents should get water through the week.”

Many residents have also started spreading awareness on water consumption. “When we host solid waste management workshops, we also talk about saving water,” said Jayanthi Srikanth, a resident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HSR Layout Water Supply Board HSR Layout Bangalore Water Supply Sewerage Board Bengaluru water supply Bengaluru water issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp