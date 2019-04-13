Home Cities Bengaluru

Homeguards at Baiyappanahalli Metro station in Bengaluru come as a boon to commuters

With civilian clothes, volunteers stand at the gates of the Metro station to guide commuters on use of tokens or smart cards, and the trains to be taken.

Published: 13th April 2019 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 02:08 AM   |  A+A-

The homeguards don civilian clothes in order to assist the public

The homeguards don civilian clothes in order to assist the public| S Lalitha

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Five homeguards at Baiyappanahalli Metro station are going beyond the call of duty to ensure a smooth Metro ride for Bengalureans. Thrice every week, they stand at the gates of the Metro station to guide commuters on use of tokens or smart cards, and the trains to be taken.

The khaki uniform is set aside and they don civilian clothes in order to assist the public in the role of volunteers. B Yagnesh, Vijay Kumar, Suresh, KP Manju and Ashok Kumar are a bunch of friends in the 30-plus age group with a passion to give back something to society.

When City Express visited the Baiyappanahalli Metro station, Yagnesh was busy handling non-stop queries from commuters at the Automatic Fare Collection gates. “We began doing this one-and-a-half months ago. During our duty hours, we saw many passengers requiring assistance on using the travel cards or tokens or wanting to know how they should reach different destinations. So we decided to assist them during our spare time.”

The group takes turns in assisting passengers. “Each of us helps out for at least two-and-a-half hours after we complete our shift. When I work from 8am to 2pm, I finish my shift and go home. I then return after 5pm to assist passengers on the days I am able to volunteer,” he said, adding that the relief on customers’ faces gives him an immense sense of satisfaction.

Shahid Khan, a senior citizen and first-time traveller on Metro, was happy with the attention given to him. “I hail from Tumakuru and have never used the Metro. I have come to Bengaluru to visit my son. He was worried when I wanted to travel by Metro on my own but I got so much help,” he said.  

AS Shankar, executive director, Operations and Maintenance, lauded the gesture by the home guards. “It is their initiative. Give them all the credit for it,” Shankar said. Sometimes, BMRCL also made use of home guards in civilian clothes to keep track of stations, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Baiyappanahalli Metro station Bengaluru Metro Bengaluru home guard Bengaluru metro commuters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp