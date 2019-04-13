Home Cities Bengaluru

Land conversion process goes online, gets easier and faster in Bengaluru

Anyone who wishes to use agricultural land for residential, commercial or industrial purposes needs to get an NOC from BDA before going ahead with any construction.

BENGALURU: The long and tedious process of getting revenue land converted into non-revenue land has been speeded up this week with the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) initiating the process of issuing the No Objection Certificate (NOC) online. 

Anyone who wishes to use agricultural land for residential, commercial or industrial purposes needs to get an NOC from BDA before going ahead with any construction. According to highly placed BDA sources, a 30-day deadline has been fixed for the process to be completed. “It has been done to benefit the public as they used to wait for anywhere between six months to even a year before the green signal is generally given for land conversion,” a source said. 

Elaborating on the process involved, an official said that the applicant needs to visit the portal (https://landrecords.karnataka.gov.in) and file an application with the concerned District Deputy Commissioner or the Tahsildar of the specific taluk where the land is owned. 

“After giving a notarised undertaking on the details of the land and the kind of conversion being undertaken, an affidavit needs to be prepared, scanned and submitted online,” he said. An ID number generated at this stage will help in tracking the process and letting the applicant know where it is pending until it gets clearance (http://landrecords.karnataka.gov.in/landconversion/). 

The application gets forwarded to the BDA for its assessment. “We cross check the land with our Comprehensive Development Plan and check if the land has been acquired by the BDA, BBMP, BMRCL, KIADB or the Land Acquisition department for infrastructure purpose. If not, the  NOC will be released to the concerned District DC who will then pass it on to the landowner,” said an official. 

