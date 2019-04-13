Home Cities Bengaluru

Mentally-challenged man rescued after attempt to jump from five-storey building in Bengaluru

25-year-old Parvez had a quarrel with his family when he left the house.

Published: 13th April 2019 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 07:06 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tension gripped Cottonpet after a 25-year-old mentally challenged man tried to end his life by jumping from the terrace of a five-storey residential complex on Friday. He was rescued by the fire department.

A police officer said that the incident took place at 8.30 am. Residents of MS Lane in Cottonpet were in panic when Parvez, a resident of Pillanna Garden in KG Halli, began screaming and clinging to the edge of a parapet wall in the terrace. Hoysala patrolling staff rushed to the spot after residents contacted the police, and tried to convince him to come down. As he continued the act, the fire department had to be called. He was finally brought down at 10.40am and was taken to a nearby hospital. 

A senior officer from the fire department said, "We received an alert at 9.25 am and managed to bring him down after an hour-long operation. He was shouting that he did not want any policemen around him and would jump if he saw any person in uniform. We manged to divert his attention, and finally pulled him down. Since he had not eaten for the the last two days, he was very weak. We took him to Srinivas Nursing Home, where he kept screaming that he was chased by the CCB police before he climbed the terrace."

According to the police, Parvez had a quarrel with his family when he left the house. His mother Zabina Banu came to the hospital and gave a statement, and said that he used to be locked inside a room, but left home when his family was sleeping around 6 am. She said his father had passed away a few years ago.

