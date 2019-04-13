Home Cities Bengaluru

Narrating simplicity of Kannada folklore through dance

Odissi exponent Sharmila Mukherjee works on productions with social messages.

Published: 13th April 2019 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 02:15 AM   |  A+A-

Sookshma revolves around a woman’s selflessness and her ability to give

Sookshma revolves around a woman’s selflessness and her ability to give

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Odissi exponent Sharmila Mukherjee hopes Bengalureans will be able to relate to her upcoming production Sookshma, in which she tries to give a ‘strong and powerful message’ amidst the elevated corridor controversy. Though the dance production is based on an old Kannada folklore, she believes the performance based on the relationship between a woman and nature, still holds relevance.

Conceptualised and choreographed by Mukerjee, Sookshma revolves around a woman’s selflessness and her ability to give – just like a tree. Mukherjee says, “They stand strong despite difficult times. The trees need to be taken care of the way one takes care of a woman. It talks of cutting of trees and what could happen if we start exploiting the resources.”  

Mukherjee works on productions with social messages. This particular project came about when she had asked her students to find an interesting story from Karnataka. When she read the English translation of the folklore A Flowering Tree by AK Ramanujam, she was ‘fascinated by the simple story.’ “I wanted to do something related to environment, which I felt would be easier to make audience understand the importance of ecology through this story. It is aesthetically pleasing as well,” she says.

Adapting the story into a dance production wasn’t easy, she recalls. The story had to be edited to suit the art form better. “We had to think about the role of each character in the story and how much they contribute to the story. I had to look at which characters would be required for a dance drama. The story can’t be too long either to ensure the audience are engaged in the drama. Hence, we had to make some small edits. There’s a character of a mother in the original story but we changed it to three sisters,” she says. She adds since she was particular about the story and costumes to be from Karnataka, she outsourced Ilkal sari from a supplier in Ilkal, a  town in Bagalkot district of Karnataka.

The one-hour production will be presented by Sharmila Mukherjee and 15 dancers from her dance ensemble Sanjali at ‘Pravaha’ Dance festival. The festival will also feature Dr Anita Ratnam’s ‘Ma3ka’ that explores the holy trinity of Hindu goddesses - Saraswati, Lakshmi and Meenakshi through the personal narratives of mortal women and ‘Rasa Vriksha’ by mother-duaghter duo Geeta Chandran and Sharanya Chandran.

The festival will be held on April 13 at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Malleswaram. Tickets are available on bookmyshow.com.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sharmila Mukherjee A Flowering Tree Bengaluru Odissi dancer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp