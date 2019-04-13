PU II results to be declared on April 15

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Results of second year pre-university courses will be announced around 11 am on Monday. This is the first time that the pre-university education department is announcing the PU II results before the Common Entrance Test (CET). “Results will be out on the official website of the department first.

The next day, they will be announced at respective colleges,” said C Shikha, director in-charge, pre-university education department.

The examinations were held between March 1 and March 18, and the evaluation work concluded the last Sunday.

“We are expecting an increase in overall pass percentage this year as the papers were easier,” said another official from the department.