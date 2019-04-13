Social media-savvy cops in Bengaluru lead by example

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Motorists breaking rules by riding the wrong way on a one-way is nothing new. While most get away, some unlucky rule-breakers are caught by the Bengaluru Traffic Police.

On Friday, Halasuru traffic police swung into action when a person tagged them in a tweet, requesting them to look into the many scooters, bikes and cars commuting the wrong way on Haudin and Aga Abbas Ali Roads. The good samaritan also stated that accidents are common on the stretch. Within no time, Halasuru traffic police started a special drive to catch errant commuters, and caught about 20 traffic violators in no time.

"This is a small stretch. Traffic cops are not present here, which is why so many people take advantage. Bikers, auto drivers and a few car owners were caught by us. Many motorists were not even wearing helmets, which they were fined for. Those without licenses were charged extra. The fine was between `100-`400, depending on the violation," said a traffic police inspector.

After Halasuru police's quick action, residents from other localities too started tagging other traffic police handles on Twitter to help them catch traffic violations in their areas.