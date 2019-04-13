The bong connection in Bengaluru

Sudeshna Dutta By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s the season of regional festivals heralding the new year and after Karnataka’s most-loved festival, Ugadi, it is time for ‘probashi Bangalis’ (Bengalis who have settled outside Bengal) to celebrate Poila Baisakh in the most pompous way away from home, in Bengaluru. Novotel Bengaluru Outer Ring Road was one of the most exciting Bengali dinners that CE had so far and I, as a bong, simply fell in love the way the food was served on the traditional banana leaf. The chef specifically told us to eat with our hands and avoid cutlery, as it is the way we eat at home.

I felt nostalgic about the good old days at home when my mother used to cook a delectable spread for festivals like this. For the ongoing festival, Chef Avijt Deb Sharma’s mother flew down to Bengaluru to set the tone and help her son prepare authentic Bengali dishes for guests.

Our taste buds got aroused once the dishes started coming in – Beetroot chop, beguni, jhuri aloo bhaja, papad – and we digged in without wasting time. These starters are a usual in Bengali households and can be had as evening snacks too.

The next set of course was what appeared to be fit for a king. Starting from pulao, Shona Muger Dal, Bhetki kalia, Chingri Malai Curry, Bhapa Ilish, shukto, mutton curry to amazing Bengali sweets, it was a memorable dinner. The dal was thick and different from the usual one that we have. The fish – Bhetki and Ilish (Hilsa) – were flavourful and cooked with the right amount of spices and ingredients. The meat of Ilish was soft and cooked with shredded coconut which enhanced the aroma of the dish. Many at the table struggled with the uncountable bones in the fish, but that did not deter anyone to devour this piece of treasure. The Bhetki fish is again, quite common in Bengaluru and Kolkata, but was cooked in Bengali style and thus, reflected enough flavours to satiate a fish-lover’s hunger. The Chingri malai curry is also a must-try, as the prawn is cooked in coconut paste and marinated with spices to get a smooth taste.

There was also a dish with Shojne daata with bori (Drumsticks with vegetables and dried lentil dumpling) which many non-Bengalis loved too. The unique amalgamation of vegetables with drumsticks has been experimented with down the generations, but its taste and originality still remains intact. This, along with luchi and koraishutir kochuri (peas kulcha), went all the way to have a blissful marriage on our palates.

The sumptuous menu paved the way for Bengali sweets and like always, the famous rosogolla did not fail to amaze us. There were also two varieties of sandesh and malai cham cham, which seemed to sweeten our sweet tooth by 10 times.

There are some additions to the menu which you can look out for – Enchorer Kalia, Mocha Bori Ghonto, Pabda Maachher Kalia, acha Lonka Mangsho, Dak Bangla Murgi, Mangsho pulao and a lot more. A Tangra Chinese station is also open to the public, named after the famous China Town area in Kolkata. Also, a counter for street foods is in place too. Savour phuchka, jhalmuri, ghughni, potato chop and pav bhaji here.

The Bengali food festival is on till April 15. Cost for two: Rs 3,000 approx