Bengaluru’s tech crowd turn up in saffron for PM Modi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Palace Grounds in Bengaluru reverberated with chants of ‘Modi’ and ‘Chowkidar’ as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived on Saturday evening. An 80,000-plus strong crowd, many of who were clad in ‘Modi Maththomme’, ‘Naanu Chowkidar’, ‘NaMo Again’ T-shirts, caps and bands, made for an electrifyng crowd. With four days left for voting in 14 Lok Sabha constituencies, PM Modi made back-to-back poll pitches in Mangaluru and Bengaluru on Saturday.

A largely young crowd comprising Bengaluru’s techies, lawyers and others came out to extend their support to the PM’s rally that was strategically scheduled on a weekend evening. “This is us putting our weekend evening to good use,” said Satish GM, an engineer who had brought his family, including an 8-year-old son to the rally.

The state BJP leadership led by its chief BS Yeddyurappa and candidates of Bangalore South, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore Rural, Chikkaballapur and Kolar welcomed the Prime Minister who gave a 49-minute speech largely revolving around nationalism, armed forces and terror strikes. “I greatly miss my dear friend Ananth Kumar and BN Vijayakumar,” said Modi.