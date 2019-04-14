Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru’s tech crowd turn up in saffron for PM Modi

More than 80000 people came for the rally with many clad in ‘Modi Maththomme’, ‘Naanu Chowkidar’, ‘NaMo Again’ T-shirts, caps and bands.

Published: 14th April 2019 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2019 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi address the gathering at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi address the gathering at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru on Saturday| Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Palace Grounds in Bengaluru reverberated with chants of ‘Modi’ and ‘Chowkidar’ as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived on Saturday evening. An 80,000-plus strong crowd, many of who were clad in ‘Modi Maththomme’, ‘Naanu Chowkidar’, ‘NaMo Again’ T-shirts, caps and bands, made for an electrifyng crowd. With four days left for voting in 14 Lok Sabha constituencies, PM Modi made back-to-back poll pitches in Mangaluru and Bengaluru on Saturday. 

A largely young crowd comprising Bengaluru’s techies, lawyers and others came out to extend their support to the PM’s rally that was strategically scheduled on a weekend evening. “This is us putting our weekend evening to good use,” said Satish GM, an engineer who had brought his family, including an 8-year-old son to the rally.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The state BJP leadership led by its chief BS Yeddyurappa and candidates of Bangalore South, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore Rural, Chikkaballapur and Kolar welcomed the Prime Minister who gave a 49-minute speech largely revolving around nationalism, armed forces and terror strikes. “I greatly miss my dear friend Ananth Kumar and BN Vijayakumar,” said Modi. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi PM Modi Bengaluru 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls General Elections 2019 India elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp