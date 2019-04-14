Home Cities Bengaluru

Dad wins against school in Bengaluru running without licence

 A father’s fight for justice paid off when he went against Orchids The International School, Jalahalli, in front of the consumer forum.

Published: 14th April 2019 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2019 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Orchids The International School

Orchids The International School

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A father’s fight for justice paid off when he went against Orchids The International School, Jalahalli, in front of the consumer forum. The forum ordered the school, which was running a pre-nursery without permission, to refund fees with interest, and bear the father’s litigation costs. 

The Bangalore Urban II Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, comprising president T Shobhadevi and members Balakrishna V Masali and V Anuradha, passed the following order. “The complainant, Jagadeesh, a resident of Jalahalli, demanded to return the amount remitted with the school, which refunded only Rs 25,500 of the total Rs 68,000. Because of the false information, the parents were made to discontinue their children’s education. This apart, school authorities should also pay Rs 10,000 towards litigation expenses to him”. 

School authorities did not make an application seeking permission prior to doing publicity, but formally filed an application to run the school. It shows that there is a deficiency of service on the school’s part, it read.  The school has filed its response stating that management has already applied for relevant registration to run the school. The school has taken all the measures required to obtain the requisite permission as prescribed by law, it claimed. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bangalore Urban II Additional District Consumer Dispute Bangalore illegal license school Orchids The International School

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp