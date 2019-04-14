Dad wins against school in Bengaluru running without licence

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A father’s fight for justice paid off when he went against Orchids The International School, Jalahalli, in front of the consumer forum. The forum ordered the school, which was running a pre-nursery without permission, to refund fees with interest, and bear the father’s litigation costs.

The Bangalore Urban II Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, comprising president T Shobhadevi and members Balakrishna V Masali and V Anuradha, passed the following order. “The complainant, Jagadeesh, a resident of Jalahalli, demanded to return the amount remitted with the school, which refunded only Rs 25,500 of the total Rs 68,000. Because of the false information, the parents were made to discontinue their children’s education. This apart, school authorities should also pay Rs 10,000 towards litigation expenses to him”.

School authorities did not make an application seeking permission prior to doing publicity, but formally filed an application to run the school. It shows that there is a deficiency of service on the school’s part, it read. The school has filed its response stating that management has already applied for relevant registration to run the school. The school has taken all the measures required to obtain the requisite permission as prescribed by law, it claimed.