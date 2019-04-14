Home Cities Bengaluru

PES University looking to better its NIRF ranking  

Now, the university has submitted a representation seeking better ranking.

Published: 14th April 2019 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2019 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Bengaluru-based PES University ranked 149 on a list of 970 institutions registered under the engineering category in the recent National Institutional Ranking Framework 2019, released the Union Ministry for Human Resource Development.

Now, the university has submitted a representation seeking better ranking. In an official communication, university authorities said, “Due to the error in placement statistics, PES has ranked 149 in NIRF 2019 under the engineering category, which resulted in a low score of 32.32 for graduate outcome. Owing to the error in placement statistics, ranking of the university does not appear in the top 100 under universities category.” 

