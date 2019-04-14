This Rama in Bengaluru aspires for a new role - the Army

By Express News Service

Twenty two-year-old Abhishek, who works as a cook at a hotel near Majestic Bus Stand in Gandhinagar, spends his day inside a busy kitchen rolling chapatis. But on Saturday, people near Majestic area gathered in large numbers just to catch a glimpse of him. Dressed as Lord Rama, Abhishek was the main attraction on Rama Navami.

Abhishek’s uncle Srinivas is in the Ganesha idol business. Each year for the last 40 years, he has been organising this special procession for the festival. Different people dress like Lord Rama each year, usually someone with a theatre background. While usually the role is played by someone older, this time, young Abhishek, a BCom graduate, was selected. He said that it was a professor in college who inspired him to get up on stage.

During the procession, they visited at least ten temples in the surrounding area and distributed buttermilk and kosambari to more than 3,000 people. Abhishek, from Mangaluru University, graduated last year, and came to Bengaluru in search of a job. “I got a job at a hotel in Gandhinagar, where I prepare parotas, rice items and sugarcane juice for customers,’’ he said, adding that his food is quite popular with customers.

“The response I got during the procession was tremendous. Many people, including elders, came up to me and bowed their heads. It was a little embarrassing — I told them that I am just an ordinary person,” said Abhishek. At one of the temples, some people held on to him tightly, not allowing him to leave, which, he said, was an unforgettable experience.

It took him more than three hours to get ready for his role. What does he aspire to become, we asked him, to which Abhishek said, “I want to join the Army and serve the nation.’’ To prepare for this, Abhishek has been exercising to keep fit. “I have taken the Railway Police Force and other exams, but I would want to join the Army one day,” he said.