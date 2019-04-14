Home Cities Bengaluru

Two die as wall of open drain collapses in Bengaluru

Two labourers were killed and another injured after the mud wall of an open drain collapsed on them in Pulakeshinagar on Saturday evening. 

Published: 14th April 2019 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2019 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

The site of the accident

The site of the accident | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two labourers were killed and another injured after the mud wall of an open drain collapsed on them in Pulakeshinagar on Saturday evening. The deceased are Sudharashan (30) and Shabirullah Islam (25) from Jarkhand. Police said the incident occurred at 5.45 pm. Residents had lifted the bodies before fire and emergency personnel rushed to the spot.  

Rahima Bhanu, a witness, said, “I saw the accident happen. I had warned them two hours earlier, but they ignored me. The machine operator was in such a hurry to finish the work that it caused to the death of the labourers.” Locals are blaming a BBMP engineer who was supervising the work.Prahallad B S, chief engineer, Storm Water Drain, BBMP, said, “Zonal officer and AEE Chandrashekar was supervising the work and had taken precautions.” 

Pulaskeshinagar police rushed to the spot and detained a BBMP officer on charges of negligence, and further investigations are on.A R Zakir, corporator of Pulakeshinagar ward, said, “Shabirullah was killed on the spot, while Sudarshan was declared brought dead at the hospital. BBMP had given the contract to a private agency, they are responsible for the deaths.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengalur udrain collapse Bengaluru accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp