Two die as wall of open drain collapses in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two labourers were killed and another injured after the mud wall of an open drain collapsed on them in Pulakeshinagar on Saturday evening. The deceased are Sudharashan (30) and Shabirullah Islam (25) from Jarkhand. Police said the incident occurred at 5.45 pm. Residents had lifted the bodies before fire and emergency personnel rushed to the spot.

Rahima Bhanu, a witness, said, “I saw the accident happen. I had warned them two hours earlier, but they ignored me. The machine operator was in such a hurry to finish the work that it caused to the death of the labourers.” Locals are blaming a BBMP engineer who was supervising the work.Prahallad B S, chief engineer, Storm Water Drain, BBMP, said, “Zonal officer and AEE Chandrashekar was supervising the work and had taken precautions.”

Pulaskeshinagar police rushed to the spot and detained a BBMP officer on charges of negligence, and further investigations are on.A R Zakir, corporator of Pulakeshinagar ward, said, “Shabirullah was killed on the spot, while Sudarshan was declared brought dead at the hospital. BBMP had given the contract to a private agency, they are responsible for the deaths.”