Country’s first AR-embedded book launched in city

BENGALURU: Innovate Bengaluru’, a book embedded with augmented reality, was released by Dana Kursh, Consul General of Israel to South India; Nicole Girard, Consul General of Canada in Bengaluru; Dr Shalini Rajneesh, principal secretary, Planning Programme Monitoring and Statistics Department, Govt of Karnataka; Ashok Soota, executive chairman, Happiest Minds, Dr B S Ajai Kumar, chairman and CEO, HCG Hospitals and Revathy Ashok, co-founder, Strategy Garage.

Published by city-based media firm Raintree Media with Global Village World, the book has been hailed as “an impressive deep dive into Bengaluru’s diverse, vibrant and inspiring ecosystem” by Sebastien Hug, CEO and Consul general, swissnex India. The is available at Sapna Book House, and on Amazon and Flipkart.

It was released at the Innovate Bengaluru festival which brought together icons, inventors, entrepreneurs and emerging leaders. Readers can watch their stories come to life with the augmented reality videos and experience the future of media in this 200-page coffee table book. The stories are also up on innovationsoftheworld.com/india/innovate-cities/bengaluru/.