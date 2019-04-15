Home Cities Bengaluru

Country’s first AR-embedded book launched in city

It was released at the Innovate Bengaluru festival which brought together icons, inventors, entrepreneurs and emerging leaders.

Published: 15th April 2019 12:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 01:18 AM   |  A+A-

BENGALURU: Innovate Bengaluru’, a book embedded with augmented reality, was released by Dana Kursh, Consul General of Israel to South India; Nicole Girard, Consul General of Canada in Bengaluru; Dr Shalini Rajneesh, principal secretary, Planning Programme Monitoring and Statistics Department, Govt of Karnataka; Ashok Soota, executive chairman, Happiest Minds, Dr B S Ajai Kumar, chairman and CEO, HCG Hospitals and Revathy Ashok, co-founder, Strategy Garage.

Published by city-based media firm Raintree Media with Global Village World, the book has been hailed as “an impressive deep dive into Bengaluru’s diverse, vibrant and inspiring ecosystem” by Sebastien Hug, CEO and Consul general, swissnex India. The is available at Sapna Book House, and on Amazon and Flipkart.

It was released at the Innovate Bengaluru festival which brought together icons, inventors, entrepreneurs and emerging leaders. Readers can watch their stories come to life with the augmented reality videos and experience the future of media in this 200-page coffee table book. The stories are also up on innovationsoftheworld.com/india/innovate-cities/bengaluru/.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp