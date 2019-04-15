Day after drain collapse, Bangalore residents fear for safety  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Day after two labourers were killed after an open drainage collapsed in Pulakeshinagar, the residents of Crystal Court apartments, located adjacent to the site of the incident, are fearing for their safety. Meanwhile, Pulakeshinagar police registered an FIR against officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the contractor, and conducted spot inspection on Sunday.

On Saturday evening, two labourers Sudharshan (30) of West Bengal and Shabirullah Islam (25) from Uttar Pradesh were killed on the spot and three other workers – Nazeem Hussain, Muzafar and Thaibul – escaped with injuries after they jumped to escape.

Shabirullah is survived by his wife and three children. The residents had lifted the bodies before the fire. Police said the incident occurred at 5.45 pm. Shabirullah was killed on the spot while Sudharshan was declared brought dead at the hospital.

Bhanu, a resident, said, “One of the elderly persons who noticed the mishap is still in trauma. The workers were trapped under the debris and silt, and they screamed for help for more than an hour.” Residents say they were shocked to see that Santosh, a JCB operator, was laughing while two of the labourers were being lifted. He ran away before the police rushed to the spot.

Following the incident, the water pipeline has been disconnected to a few houses. People hope it will be repaired at the earliest. BBMP will have to rebuild the compound wall damaged by the contractor who did not take proper precautions during the work, Fathima said.

Prahallad B S, chief engineer, Storm Water Drain, BBMP, said, “BBMP has given the contract to VDB Private Ltd to complete the work and they are directly responsible for the incident. We have written a letter to the company’s board director to look into the case. We gave a clarification to the police after they filed an FIR against BBMP.”

The postmortem of the two bodies was conducted on Sunday, after which they were handed over to the family.