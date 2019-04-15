KSRTC bus conductor falls to death

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 53-year-old Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) conductor died after falling from the fifth floor of the Legislators Home near Vidhana Soudha on Sunday afternoon. Police are yet to ascertain whether he accidentally fell off or jumped to his death, as they found no CCTV camera footage at the spot.

The deceased is Shivashankar, a resident of Chikkamavalli on Lalbagh Road. He was working at the Majestic KSRTC bus stand for the past 18 years, and is survived by his wife Bhaghyalakshmi, two daughters and a son.

Police said Shivashankar had left home at 10 am, and the incident took place at LH-2 around 2.30 pm. Shivashankar was on the fifth floor in an elevator. He fell through the staircase shaft, crashing to the ground. He died on the spot due to severe head and shoulder injuries.

The staff there heard the noise and alerted Vidhana Soudha police. The body was shifted to

Bowring Hospital.A senior KSRTC officer said that since Shivashankar had health issues, he was deputed at a booking counter on the first floor of LH-2. He added that Shivashankar may have fallen from giddiness.

Shivashankar’s family said he had just recovered from jaundice, so there was no reason for him to end his life over health issues. He may have fallen accidentally, they said.