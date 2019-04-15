Home Cities Bengaluru

KSRTC bus conductor falls to death

Shivashankar’s family said he had just recovered from jaundice, so there was no reason for him to end his life over health issues. He may have fallen accidentally, they said. 

Published: 15th April 2019 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 53-year-old Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) conductor died after falling from the fifth floor of the Legislators Home near Vidhana Soudha on Sunday afternoon. Police are yet to ascertain whether he accidentally fell off or jumped to his death, as they found no CCTV camera footage at the spot.

The deceased is Shivashankar, a resident of Chikkamavalli on Lalbagh Road. He was working at the Majestic KSRTC bus stand for the past 18 years, and is survived by his wife Bhaghyalakshmi, two daughters and a son.

Police said Shivashankar had left home at 10 am, and the incident took place at LH-2 around 2.30 pm. Shivashankar was on the fifth floor in an elevator. He fell through the staircase shaft, crashing to the ground. He died on the spot due to severe head and shoulder injuries. 

The staff there heard the noise and alerted Vidhana Soudha police. The body was shifted to 
Bowring Hospital.A senior KSRTC officer said that since Shivashankar had health issues, he was deputed at a booking counter on the first floor of LH-2. He added that Shivashankar may have fallen from giddiness. 
Shivashankar’s family said he had just recovered from jaundice, so there was no reason for him to end his life over health issues. He may have fallen accidentally, they said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp