Maids seek support in their twilight years

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Laskhmamma, 70, has been washing utensils and cleaning people’s homes for 40 years. With little support from her sons, she is left to fend for herself with a pension of Rs 600 per month from the state government. She has suffered three heart attacks, and had to spend Rs 1.5 lakh on treatment.

“People don’t employ me now, saying I am too old to work properly. Earlier, I used to work in five houses, but all of them except one fired me, and I earn only Rs 4,000 a month now. My medicines cost Rs 3,000 per month,” Lakshmamma said.

Several senior citizens like her, who have worked their entire life as domestic workers now have nobody to support them. Ten such elderly women shared their stories at an event organised by Stree Jagrruti Samiti, a domestic workers’ rights union, on Saturday.

Tahirabi, 65, was diagnosed with uterus cancer in 2014, and had to borrow Rs 5 lakh from her relatives for treatment.

“I still have to go for check-ups every six months, which cost Rs 4,000. I have avoided them for two years as the pension is too less,” she said, adding that her son is a tailor who doesn’t earn enough to be able to support her.

Earning through tailoring and domestic work, she raised five kids with difficulty, and ensured that her daughters got education, against her husband’s wishes.

“I feel dizzy and my body hurts, and I am unable to work in any house,” she said, asking the state government to implement its promise of monthly pension of Rs 6,000 for senior citizens.

Several others shared stories of domestic abuse, saying their children do not give them food if they do not hand over their pension. “My daughters-in-law ill-treat me. I tried to commit suicide by swallowing a lot of medicines but I was rushed to the hospital and saved. No one is willing to give me work because I am old,” said an emotional Manjamma.

Samiti secretary Geeta Menon said the organisation wants to hold Chief Minister Kumaraswamy accountable for his promise of Rs 6,000 as monthly pension. “Even the biometric system for ration cards does not work often,” she said at the event, which was also attended by Nalini Shekar, activist and co-founder of NGO Hasirudala, and former IAS officer Renuka Vishwanathan.

Tahirabi also urged the other union members to not sell their votes in the upcoming elections.